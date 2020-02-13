Speculation that next month’s Royal Visit will take in Galway

Galway bay fm newsroom:

Speculation is intensifying that next month’s Royal visit to Ireland will take in Galway

It was announced earlier this week that Prince William and Kate Middleton are to visit Ireland from March 3rd to 5th, but as with all royal visits the itinerary is kept under wraps for security reasons

Despite this, there was speculation that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge might take in Galway due to its European city of Culture designation

More weight is being given to this idea following the Garda notice issued to Galway city centre business owners this morning for a date which co-insides with the Royal Visit

It details a streets closure from 6am to 2pm on Thursday March 5th covering Williamsgate Street, William Street, Shop Street, High Street, Mainguard Street and possibly Abbeygate Street

Williamsgate Street newsagent Paul O Brien says if it is true, it’ll mean major security issues for city centre businesses.