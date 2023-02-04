Speculation is rife in the United States that Marty Walsh is to leave politics

News is emerging from Washington that Marty Walsh, the son of Connemara emigrants, may shortly be leaving his position in the United States government to take up a powerful advocacy and administrative role in the National Hockey Association of America (NHLPA).

Walsh, a son of emigrants from Carna and Rosmuc, is the secretary for Labor Affairs in the US Government putting him in the eighth position behind the president.

He is also a former Mayor of the city of Boston.

He is also known to be a close personal friend of the president.

It is understood that all members of the player’s union board in the Hockey Association of the United States and Canada endorsed an effort yesterday to recruit Walsh to head their union.

According to sources close to Marty Walsh, details are being discussed.

In terms of money, the deal is very significant – running into millions of dollars per year according to some reports.

Walsh has been in conversation with President Biden in recent days.

It is all a big surprise but Marty Walsh may not be cutting all ties with politics.

He would be coming back to Massachusetts where he could possibly contest a United States Senate seat in the future.