Special service to celebrate 700 years of St. Nicholas Church

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special service to celebrate the 700th anniversary of St. Nicholas Collegiate Church will take place in the city tomorrow. (9/2)

There’s some uncertainty about when the church was initially constructed, but it’s widely agreed the iconic structure was finished in 1320.

To mark it’s seventh century of existence, the church is hosting a series of cultural and spiritual events across the year.

These include concerts, pilgrimages, historical exhibitions and the planting of 700 trees to mark Earth Day.

A special service will take place tomorrow Sunday afternoon at 4, to celebrate the past, present and future of St. Nicholas Church.

Just before the event, the church bells will ring 700 times to celebrate the milestone.

Reverend Lynda Peilow says absolutely everyone is welcome to the event, which is a celebration of community through the years.