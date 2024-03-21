Galway Bay FM

Special poetry book created by local Gaelscoileanna unveiled in Moycullen

Special poetry book created by local Gaelscoileanna unveiled in Moycullen

A special poetry book, containing poems from five local Gaelscoileanna, has been unveiled today in Moycullen.

177 pupils from Scoil Bhaile Nua, Gaelscoil Mhic Amhlaigh, Scoil Shéamais Naofa, Scoil Náisiúnta Naomh Breandán, and Scoil Bhríde Mionloch have contributed poetry to the published book.

Féile Filíochta, which is also colouring book, will be available online to purchase within the next week.

Here’s a sample of some of the poetry on offer As Gaeilge:

