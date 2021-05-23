Special Needs Funding for Creggs National School Welcomed by Roscommon/Galway Senator

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The news that additional funding for the provision of two special needs rooms at Creggs National School has been welcomed by Roscommon/Galway Senator Eugene Murphy.

The school, on the Galway/Roscommon border, had applied to the Department of Education for increased accommodation for students with additional needs and the new Classrooms will work in conjunction with the schools sunshine room, a facility for children with severe to profound learning needs.

Senator Murphy welcomed the decision saying that Creggs National School has been remarkable in its dedication to all of its pupils and particularly in its service to special needs students with the provision of its Sunshine Room.

He added that the investment is testimony to the school’s ethos of hard work and inclusivity and that the funding will be used to the benefit of the entire school community.