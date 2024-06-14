Galway Bay FM

14 June 2024

Special national award for Professor Michael Kerin for breast cancer research work

Professor Michael Kerin has received a special award to recognise his work in breast cancer research.

Professor Kerin has been conferred with a Degree of Doctor of Science from the National University of Ireland for his published work in breast cancer research.

Over 360 degree, masters and PhD students graduated from University of Galway yesterday, including Professor Kerin’s son Dr Eoin Kerin.

Professor Kerin leads a large breast cancer research programme and is the Research Director of the National Breast Cancer Research Institute.

The largest cohort of students to graduate were the 166 doctors who received their Honours Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery, and Bachelor of Obstetrics (MB, BCh, BAO) degree.

Almost 170 doctors graduated from University of Galway with an Honours Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery, and Bachelor of Obstetrics (MB, BCh, BAO) degree. Credit – Martina Regan.

