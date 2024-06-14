Special national award for Professor Michael Kerin for breast cancer research work

Share story:

Professor Michael Kerin has received a special award to recognise his work in breast cancer research.

Professor Kerin has been conferred with a Degree of Doctor of Science from the National University of Ireland for his published work in breast cancer research.

Over 360 degree, masters and PhD students graduated from University of Galway yesterday, including Professor Kerin’s son Dr Eoin Kerin.

Professor Kerin leads a large breast cancer research programme and is the Research Director of the National Breast Cancer Research Institute.

The largest cohort of students to graduate were the 166 doctors who received their Honours Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery, and Bachelor of Obstetrics (MB, BCh, BAO) degree.