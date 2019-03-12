Special meeting to decide on city’s application for large scale sport infrastructure funding application

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special meeting will be held in City Hall later this month (25/3) to finalise an application in a bid to secure funding which would see the development of major sports infrastructure projects.

Councillors have received four presentations for consideration under the government’s Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund.

These include plans for a world class swimming pool at Cappagh Road and Connacht Rugby’s plan for a major stadium upgrade.

Following lengthy discussion on what project or projects will be put forward for funding consideration, it was agreed to hold a meeting on March 25th.

This is to allow the CEO to obtain further information on certain application criteria under the fund.