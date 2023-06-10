Special Mass of Remembrance for children to be held in Barna Tomorrow afternoon

A special Mass of Remembrance for children is to be held in Barna tomorrow

The Children’s Remembrance Day Committee at UHG is inviting parents and their families who have experienced the death of a child before birth, shortly after birth or at a later stage to remember their loved ones

The Remembrance mass will take place at 2.30pm tomorrow in the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna

The theme for this year’s mass is ‘Remembered with love’ and the guest speaker is John Kelly, a bereaved father

During the Mass, Books of Remembrance with the names of those who have died will be presented to the Altar.

Committee Chairperson Maura Mannion, says that anybody who would like their loved one to be included in this special Mass needs to contact them in advance