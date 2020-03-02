Special focus on city’s Bonham Quay development at GMIT construction conference

By
GBFM News
-

Gawlay Bay fm newsroom – The 10th annual GMIT International Construction Management Day Conference tomorrow (3/3) will have a special focus on Galway city’s Bonham Quay development

The conference will examine the sustainable features of the planned development at the docks – and how it’s targetting a zero-carbon development.

Other topics to be discussed include an overview of the construction sector; mental health in construction; transforming the Irish construction industry; and the challenges of historic buildings.

The annual conference provides a range of expert speakers on matters of interest to the construction and property sectors.

The conference will get underway at the GMIT Dublin Road campus tomorrow morning.

