‘Speak Outs’ in Gort and Galway city encourage people to have their say

Galway Bay fm newsroom – People are being encouraged to have their say at upcoming Speak Outs in Galway city and Gort next week.

University of Galway’s UrbanLab is inviting members of the public to give a five minute talk on a local issue, and registration can be done on Eventbrite.ie

The first Speak Out will take place at the Mick Lally Theatre in the city next Wednesday (22nd of March) at 7.30pm.

While the second will take place the next day, Thursday (23rd of March) also at 7.30pm in the WB Yeats room of the Lady Gregory Hotel in Gort.

Researcher at University of Galway, Mark Rainey, spoke to our reporter Sarah Slevin about UrbanLab and the Speak Outs: