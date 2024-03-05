Spate of house break-ins in Doughiska, Claregalway and Athenry

Gardai are investigating a spate of house break-ins in Doughiska, Claregalway and Athenry

The incidents took place over the last week between Wednesday and Sunday

Between 11am on Saturday and 5.30pm on Sunday a house in The Glebe Claregalway was broken into.

Entry was gained by forcing the rear door of the house which was ransacked

On Sunday at approximately 1.50am two men were disturbed while attempting to gain entry to a house in Tur Uisce in Doughiska.

Last Wednesday between 9am and 4pm a house at Willow Lane in Derrydonnellmore in Athenry was broken into.

During the course of the break-in a PlayStation was stolen.

On the same day between 10am and 12 noon a house was broken into in Cahergowan in Claregalway.

Any information on any of the incidents can be given to the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111