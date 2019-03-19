Spate of burglaries in city and county being investigated

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Gardai are investigating a spate of burglaries which took place across the city and county over St Patrick’s weekend.

The first incident happened last Friday, when a large amount of cash was stolen from a house in Oughterard village between 9am and 3pm.

On the same day, last Friday, between noon and 4pm, a house in the Athenry area was broken into and jewellery was stolen.

On Sunday, St Patrick’s Day, a house in the Ballinfoile area of the city was broken into and cash and jewellery was taken.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in the city are investigating an incident which took place yesterday

Just after midnight yesterday, culprits broke into a premises and stole as number of high end electronic items.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in any of these areas to contact them at 091 53 8000.