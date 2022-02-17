Spanish fisherman feared dead in Canada sinking previously survived sinking in Galway Bay

Galway Bay fm newsroom – One of the fishermen feared dead after a Spanish fishing vessel sank off the coast of Canada earlier this week was the sole survivor of another sinking in Galway Bay 20 years ago.

According to the Irish Independent, Ricardo Arias Garcia was one of 24 crew on-board a trawler when it sank 450 kilometres off the coast of Newfoundland on Tuesday.

Three of the crew were rescued, while 10 have been confirmed dead and the remaining 11 are listed as missing.

In October 2000, Mr Arias Garcia was the sole survivor when his boat sank 15 kilometres west of Carna after striking the Skerd Rocks.