Spanish Arch and Claddagh Basin re-open to the public

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

City amenities the Spanish Arch and Claddagh Basin have re-opened to the public, but will be closely monitored for adherence to public health guidelines

Barriers were removed in the last few hours and across the city Ballyloughane car park has also reopened

Galway City Council has confirmed to FYI Galway that their community wardens will monitor all recreation and amenity areas and beaches on a daily basis

Also, the Council, and the Mobility Team will continue to hold discussions with An Garda Síochána in relation to compliance with social distancing at city amenities and will review all measures as necessary