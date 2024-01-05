Galway Bay FM

South Galway’s Teresa Roche elected Chair of IFA Farm Family & Social Affairs Committee

South Galway’s Teresa Roche has been elected chair of the IFA Farm Family & Social Affairs Committee.

She succeeds Alice Doyle, who was elected IFA Deputy President last month.

Both will take up office next Tuesday at the 69th AGM of the Association.

Teresa runs Kylemore Farmhouse Cheese, which she makes using milk from the family’s dairy herd in the Slieve Aughty Mountains

Teresa says her initial focus will be on services for mental health; pensions for farm families; and encouraging greater involvement of women in farming

