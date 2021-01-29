South Galway vet convicted of possession of unauthorised animal remedy cream

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Kilcolgan based vet compromised the horse industry here when taking possession of unauthorised animal remedies three years ago according to Judge Patrick Durcan

At Gort District Court yesterday (thurs) he convicted and fined Felim Mac Eoin €2,500 for the possession of unauthorised animal remedy, Sarcoid cream which the vet used to treat cancerous skin tumours in horses.

A Dept of Agriculture inspector found the Sarcoid cream in the boot of Mr Mac Eoin’s car outside his Galway Equine Clinic, Kilcolgan on May 8th 2018.

Judge Durcan also ordered Mr Mac Eoin – who works exclusively with horses – to pay Dept of Agriculture costs of €5,000 in the case.

Judge Durcan stated that there was a complete lack of co-operation with the Department investigation from Mr Mac Eoin of Caherillan, Kinvara

Judge Durcan stated that the offence that he was convicting Mr Mac Eoin of was “a serious one.”

Mr Mac Eoin pleaded guilty to three offences – two relating to the possession of Sarcoid cream and one relating to the possession of 100ml of pain-killer, P Bloc.

The container containing the P Bloc wasn’t opened and the court was told by the State there is no evidence that the P Bloc was used by Mr Mac Eoin.

Judge Durcan struck out all summons apart from the one concerning the 100% Sarcoid.

Dept Veterinary Inspector, Louis Riordan stated that he recovered three tubs of the Sarcoid cream and that P Bloc is a pain relieving agent, has the potential to mask injury in horses “and is potentially a performance enhancer.”

Solicitor for Mr Mac Eoin, Colman Sherry stated that married father of four, Mr Mac Eoin had a previously unblemished career.

Mr Sherry stated that when Mr Mac Eoin provided Sarcoid cream to horses the horse’s passport was always stamped “not fit for human consumption,” so the horses concerned never entered the food chain.

Mr Sherry stated: “Here was a veterinary surgeon, bound by his hippocratic oath to lessen the pain on any animal which was brought to him in distress. He was doing his best and that is what many vets have to do. They have to make a choice to lessen the pain for an animal in the absence of an effective remedy.”