South Galway householders urged to avail of free e-waste and battery recycling

Share story:

South Galway householders are being urged to bring their batteries, electrical, and electronic waste to a set of free collection days this week and next week

They will take place in Kinvara, Woodford and Portumna

The events, hosted by WEEE Ireland and supported by Galway County Council, kick off tomorrow (October 24) at St. Colman’s Church Car Park, Kinvara, from 10am-1pm

The free collection then moves to Tommy Larkin’s GAA Club in Woodford from 4pm-7pm.

On Saturday week, November 4th, a full day of collection will take place at the Co-Operative Mart, Dominic Street, Portumna from 10am-4pm.

All household items with a plug or a battery will be accepted free of charge

This includes old washing machines, TVs, toasters and kettles, electronic tools and toys, cables, IT equipment, mobile phones, remote controls, batteries, farm fence batteries, and watches