South Galway flood relief scheme consultation to be extended for ground visits

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The public consultation period for the South Galway Flood Relief Scheme is set to be extended for a month after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted

The consultation ended last week but will now be extended to facilitate site visits.

The long awaited scheme aims to address repeat instances of severe flooding that have destroyed homes, farms and livelihoods over the past few decades.

Galway County Council says that during the recent consultation – which received over 100 submissions – numerous requests were received to meet affected landowners “on the ground”.

However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, this was not possible.

An extension has now been secured to accommodate site visits once restrictions are lifted.

However no firm date has been set at present.

Following this phase, additional consultation and feedback from the public will be examined and a preferred scheme will be identified.

Detailed design works, ground investigation and a cost benefit analysis will then follow.