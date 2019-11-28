South Galway Flood Relief hosts public meeting in Gort

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The South Galway Flood Relief Committee is hosting a public meeting at 8 this evening in Sullivan’s Hotel, Gort.

The project has been running for over two years and the committee will be updating the community

There will also be a presentation on Derrybrien Windfarm and the South Galway Emergency Flooding response plan.

David Murray, Chair of the South Galway Flood Relief Committee says it's an opportunity for the community to highlight its interest in the project