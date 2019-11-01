South Galway community in shock following tragic death of well known figure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The South Galway community is in shock this morning following the death of a man whose car went into the sea in Kinvara last night.

The man, who’s in his late 70’s, was a very well known and long-serving public figure in the Ballinderreen and Kinvara areas.

His car was spotted by locals entering the water near the pier in Kinvara at around 8 last evening.

They raised the alarm and emergency services – including the Galway RNLI and two units of the fire service – attended the scene.

The man – who was the only occupant of the car – was rescued a short time later and taken to University Hospital Galway, where he later died.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses, or motorists who may have been in the area between 7.45 and 8.15 last evening – particularly those with dashcam footage.

Councillor Joe Byrne says locals witnessed the traumatic event unfold and some tried to rescue the man from the water – for more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…