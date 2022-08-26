Sources confirm sale of Arrabawn Dairies in Kilconnell with up to 140 jobs lost

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Sources this morning are confirming that Arrabawn Dairies in Kilconnell has been sold, after last night’s board meeting in Nenagh.

It’s being described as blow to workers and their families, as well for local liquid milk suppliers and consumers across the country.

TD Denis Naughten met with councillors Evelyn Parsons and Tim Broderick yesterday, and they are seeking a meeting with Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

Deputy Naughten explains what needs to be prioritised now:

Councillor Dermot Connolly heard via what he considers a reliable source that an 8 million euro was accepted.

The councillor said that potential redundancy or re-deployment would be offered to the 140 employees.

Councillor Connolly expressed his disappointment at the news this morning: