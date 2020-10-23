Son of Ahascragh nursing home resident says HSE ‘shamed’ into responding to crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The son of a resident at the Nightingale nursing home says the HSE only responded because it was shamed into it.

25 of the 27 residents and the majority of staff at the Ahascragh nursing home have contracted Covid-19, while one resident has died.

Management say the HSE sent no “hands-on help” and agency staff failed to show up.

The HSE assured yesterday that staff have been secured for the coming three days.

Páraic Mac Donnchadha’s mother has been a resident of the home for 9 years….

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news….