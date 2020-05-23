Some government ministers pushing for physical distancing rules to be relaxed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Some government ministers are pushing for physical distancing rules to be relaxed.

The Irish Examiner reports ‘robust’ discussions were held at Cabinet yesterday about changing the advice from two metres to one.

Current World Health Organisation guidelines state keeping a one metre distance from each other is sufficient.

A meeting could be held next week between Cabinet ministers and the Chief Medical Officer to discuss the rules.

To hear more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news….

Photo – Wiki