Some Galway to Dublin train services cancelled today and tomorrow due to track works

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway train passengers face disruption this weekend, with several services cancelled, and bus transfers affecting others
Works on the line between Sallins and Newbridge will lead to some changes today and tomorrow
This evening, the 6.30 Dublin to Galway train service will be cancelled while tomorrow evening the 5 o clock Galway to Dublin Heuston is cancelled and the 8.30 Dublin to Galway is cancelled
Other Galway services will operate with a bus transfer between Dublin Heuston and Kildare
Services will operate with alternate timings so please check the Journey Planner before travel