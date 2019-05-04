Some Galway to Dublin train services cancelled today and tomorrow due to track works

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway train passengers face disruption this weekend, with several services cancelled, and bus transfers affecting others

Works on the line between Sallins and Newbridge will lead to some changes today and tomorrow

This evening, the 6.30 Dublin to Galway train service will be cancelled while tomorrow evening the 5 o clock Galway to Dublin Heuston is cancelled and the 8.30 Dublin to Galway is cancelled

Other Galway services will operate with a bus transfer between Dublin Heuston and Kildare

Services will operate with alternate timings so please check the Journey Planner before travel – for more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…