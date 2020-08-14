Some Galway homes to be connected to high-speed internet under National Broadband Plan by year-end

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Homes in parts of Galway, Cork and Cavan will be connected to high-speed internet being rolled out under the National Broadband Plan by the end of the year.

That’s the message from the chief executive of National Broadband Ireland, with building work set to start in the three counties over the coming weeks.

Peter Hendrick says they are working to mitigate any delays to the project that may have been caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

