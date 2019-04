Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The HSE is warning people that the Emergency Department at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe is extremely busy today. (18/4)

The hospital has admitted a significant number of ill patients recently, with some still waiting in A&E for a bed in the hospital.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says there are 14 people currently waiting on trolleys at Porticuncula Emergency Department and 23 more at UHG.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…