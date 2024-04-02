Galway Bay FM

2 April 2024

~2 minutes read

Some CCTV risks identified despite overall highly positive inspection of UHG Mental Health Unit

Share story:
Some CCTV risks identified despite overall highly positive inspection of UHG Mental Health Unit

The Adult Acute Mental Health Unit at UHG has been found to have a high-risk rate of non-compliance regarding CCTV use.

The Mental Health Commission’s 2023 report also found the unit had a moderate non-compliance rating in relation to certain staffing.

But overall, the inspection of the 50-bed unit reported a 94 percent compliancy rate last year – an 8 percent increase on the year before.

The unit at UHG provides for acute adult mental health care, psychiatry of later life, and mental health care for people with intellectual disabilities.

One the day of inspection, it was regarded as compliant in most areas, including infrastructure, the care and safety of residents, cleanliness and food standards.

Concerns were raised in relation to the numbers of occupational therapy staff, resulting in a moderate non-compliancy rate for staffing.

While the unit was found to be largely compliant with respect for residents’ privacy, dignity and autonomy, there were some concerns over the use of CCTV.

The inspection found that monitors, which displayed images of resident wards, could be accessed by external security staff members.

The unit has since committed to restricting access to the CCTV, ensuring monitors are only viewed by health professionals responsible for the health and welfare of the resident.

Share story:

Young family carers from Tuam fighting for extra support from Galway County Council

Two young family carers from Tuam are fighting for extra support from Galway County Council. At a meeting of Tuam councillors this week, two local seconda...

Garda appeal after "extensive damage" caused during burglary at Temperance Hall in Loughrea

Gardaí have issued an appeal after “extensive” damage was caused to Temperance Hall in Loughrea during a burglary over the weekend. Intruders...

Green light for long-sought ambulance base at Recess in Connemara

The green light has been given for an ambulance base at Recess in Connemara. The proposed base is the culmination of a long-running local campaign for imp...

Number of Ukrainians employed in Galway has doubled in past year

The number of Ukrainian refugees now employed in Galway has doubled in the past year. As of March 11th 2024, 2,538 of those who have fled from Ukraine sin...