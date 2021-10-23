Solidarity stall for Julian Assange opens in Galway city centre this afternoon

Galway Bay FM Newsroon – A ‘Solidarity Stall for Julian Assange’ will be open in Galway city this afternoon as part of an Irish Day of solidarity

The stall at the junction of Shop Street and Mainguard Street has been organised by ‘Free Assange Ireland’ and will operate from 1 to 2.30pm

It will highlight the US administration’s plans to go to the London High Court next week to extradite Julian Assange to the United States to face charges relating to the US Espionage Act.

There will be 22 stalls in total across all provinces