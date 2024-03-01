Galway Bay FM

1 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Solidarity rally for Palestinians tomorrow in Galway City

The Galway IPSC is hosting a solidarity rally for the Palestinian people tomorrow in the city. (Sat 2nd)

The rally march will begin at Eyre Square at 2PM, and finish up at Spanish Arch

Three Palestinian people will be joining the rally, and make speeches to the crowds.

