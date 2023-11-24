Galway Bay FM

24 November 2023

Solidarity for Palestine events taking place in city today and tomorrow

The Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign is holding a solidarity rally for the people of Palestine in the city tomorrow

On Saturday afternoon, a Rally for Palestine will begin at Courthouse Square at 2.30pm, and march through the city to Spanish Arch.

Meanwhile, this evening, images will be projected onto the Galway hookers at Claddagh at sunset, with people meeting at 4:30 for a vigil and live music

The Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign says Gardaí and stewards will be present at both events, and all are welcome.

