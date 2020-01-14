Solidarity adds Conor Burke to Galway West-Mayo South election ticket

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Solidarity has announced Conor Burke as its election candidate for the Galway West – Mayo South constituency in the upcoming general election.

It’s after it was announced that the general election will be held on Saturday February the 8th.

Mr Burke is one of the founding members of Solidarity and ran for the party in the last local election but did not win a seat.

The Oranmore native is a professional artist and has previously worked in the construction industry.

Mr Burke says he wants the government to make housing and health its main priorities.

