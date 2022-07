Galway Bay fm newsroom – Current State Solicitor for Mayo Vincent Deane, a graduate of GMIT and NUI Galway, is to be appointed a District Court Judge

The vacancy is arising with the retirement of Judge Conal Gibbons next month

The government has agreed Mr Deane’s nomination

The Bangor Erris native qualified as a solicitor in 2001, and served in the DPP’S office for 5 years