Solar compacting bins under consideration for Ballinasloe and Ahascragh

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is assessing the possibility of installing solar compacting bins in Ballinasloe and Ahascragh.

The matter was raised at Ballinasloe municipal district level by Councillor Evelyn Parsons.

She said the bins would be essential for the upcoming outdoor summer – particularly given the limited number of outdoor staff to maintain normal litter bins.

Solar compacting bins can crush rubbish, allowing for significantly more storage and less maintenance than conventional litter bins.

The county council is currently examining sites in Ballinasloe and Ahascragh for the potential siting of the compacting bins.

Councillor Evelyn Parsons believes compactor bins are an excellent investment – to hear why tune in to Galway Bay fm [email protected]