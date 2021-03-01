Software integration firm to expand team in West of Ireland

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Software integration firm, SL Controls, is to expand its team in the West with the creation of 15 roles.

The firm will create 15 roles at its Galway and Sligo bases and 50 new jobs overall over the next 18 months.

SL Controls has expanded its employee number steadily and, over the last three years, has increased overall headcount by 40.

A percentage of the new hires will be location independent remote roles and others will be offered the option of hybrid working where employees can combine working from home with working from an office.

SL was established in 2002 and is an international provider of equipment system integrated solutions to a range of brands across a number of industries including medtech, pharma, healthcare and technology.

The firm has offices at Mervue Businnes Park in Galway, Sligo, Dublin, Limerick and Florida and has customers in Ireland, across mainland Europe and the US.