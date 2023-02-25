Sod turned on new €30 Million Development in Rossaveal

The sod has been turned on a major investment in Rossaveal in Connemara.

A Deep Water Quay is to be constructed at the port at a cost of €30 Million with the funding provided by the Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme.

CEO of Údarás na Gaeltachta Tomas O’Siochain said that this project is not only important for Connemara or Galway but the entire West Coast.

Mr O’Siochain spoke to Máirtín O’Cathain.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue turned the sod on the investment.

Minister McConalogue said that it’s ultimately a vote of confidence in West Galway when speaking to Máirtín.

The Rossaveal Support Group had campaigned on this issue for a long time.

The Chairperson of the group is Cathal Cronel. He Told Máirtín that it was a great day for the Committee and for Rossaveal.