20 September 2023

Sod officially turned on new Adult Cystic Fibrosis building at Merlin Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The sod has been officially turned on the new Adult Cystic Fibrosis building at Merlin Park Hospital.

The Adult CF Out Patient Department will be located opposite the Pulmonary Outpatient Department in Unit 8.

Construction is due to commence in October, and it’s expected it will be completed by next Summer.

Our reporter Sarah Slevin spoke to those in attendance, including local CF patient, David, who officially turned the sod:

 

