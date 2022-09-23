Sod to be turned on redevelopment of Connaught Harbour in Portumna

Galway Bay fm newsroom- The first sod will be turned on Friday on the redevelopment of Connaught Harbour in Portumna.

Connaught Harbour is located just across the bridge into Portumna from the Tipperary side of the border, behind the Le Boat premises.

Works will include additional mooring berths, picnic areas, extra car parking, considerable visual upgrades and a new cycling and walking trail that will connect with Castle Harbour.

Minister Anne Rabbitte will turn the first sod on Friday afternoon at 2.

Éanna Rowe of Waterways Ireland outlines the significance of Portumna