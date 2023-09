Sod to be turned on new adult CF building at Merlin Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The sod is to be turned on the new Adult Cystic Fibrosis building at Merlin Park tomorrow

The Adult CF Out Patient Department, at Merlin Park Hospital will be located opposite the Pulmonary Outpatient Department in Unit 8.

The sod turning ceremony will take place at noon tomorrow