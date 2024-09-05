Galway Bay FM

5 September 2024

Social inclusion researcher to launch Galway Simon Community’s Impact Report

A leading social inclusion researcher is to launch Galway Simon Community’s Impact Report.

As Clinical Lead of the Inclusion Health Service at St James’ Hospital, Dr Ní Cheallaigh’s work is dedicated to improving access to specialist hospital care for socially excluded individuals.

Dr Ní Cheallaigh is also a Consultant in Infectious Diseases and General Medicine, and an Associate Professor at Trinity College Dublin.

The report outlines details on the support Galway Simon Community has provided through its service in the past year.

It will be launched on Monday week September 16th at 1pm at the Mick Lally Theatre on Flood Street

