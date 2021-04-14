Social housing to be built on two derelict sites in Tuam area

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work is underway to bring old dilapidated houses back into social housing use in the Tuam electoral area through a demolish and rebuild effort.

At this week’s meeting of the Tuam Municipal District, the Part 8 planning process was approved to demolish an old property at Knockaloura West in Brownsgrove and replace it with a new two-bed dwelling.

Another old dwelling at Woodfield, Dunmore is also now set to be demolished to be replaced by a new two-bed dwelling.

Housing Director of Services Liam Hanrahan told the meeting nine of such derelict sites have been identified around the county with six brought forward for development, including two in the Tuam electoral area.

The meeting heard that a number of properties which have been deemed as unsuitable for such development will be sold on with money from such parcels of land ringfenced for further housing development.