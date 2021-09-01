Social housing development of 58 homes confirmed for Cullairbaun in Athenry

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Housing has given approval in principle for a new 58 unit social housing development in Athenry.

That’s according to Galway East TD and Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte, who says the development would be located close to the town centre at Cullairbaun.

She says Athenry is a thriving community that is crying out for new housing, both social and affordable.

Fianna Fail Minister Rabbitte accepts that we are in the midst of a housing crisis and there is a lot of work to be done going forward.

However, she says housing in all forms is a number one priority, and the approval in principle for 58 new homes in Athenry is positive step forward: