Social housing development in Ballinasloe will “transform” derelict streetscape

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A social housing development in Ballinasloe will “transform” the derelict streetscape of Dunlo Hill.

That was the view of councillors at a meeting this week who welcomed a presentation on the ambitious project.

The project at Dunlo Hill involves a row of derelict terraced houses, as well as Dooley’s Pub on the corner.

As part of the project, Dooleys will be transformed into a community centre, with apartments overhead.

The row of terraced houses will also be transformed into new state-of-the-art units, and there’ll be a semi-public courtyard.

Overall, the project will provide 13 new homes that will be mostly single-bed units.

Meanwhile, councillors were also briefed on plans to create a new development of 8 terraced homes at the rear of St. Josephs Place.

They’ll be mostly two bed units with dedicated back gardens.

Public consultations were held on both projects, but drew no submissions from either the public or other third parties.