Social distancing could lead to major surge of pedestrians and cyclists in Galway City

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Summer of social distancing could lead to a major surge in pedestrians and cyclists in Galway City.

With public transport capacity limited due to infection control measures, it’s expected more people will switch to cycling or walking to work.

That’s according to several city organisations including the Galway Cycling Campaign, which has warned that more space is needed on the city’s streets in order to effectively maintain safety and social distancing during the current pandemic.

Over 80 people attended an online meeting of the Galway Cycling Campaign this week in order to generate ideas on how the safety of cyclists and pedestrians on Galway’s roads can be increased.

It comes as Galway City Council has drafted a plan to reopen the city that will see extra space created for pedestrians and cyclists – which includes the establishment of the City Council Mobility Team.

It’s understood the team will respond to requests for allocation of road space to facilitate social distancing, with respect to Covid-19 restrictions, for the period of May to September 2020.

Senior Engineer at Galway City Council, Uinsinn Finn told Galway Talks that measures being considered include removing on street parking, implementing one-way traffic systems and closing specific routes on a temporary basis.

