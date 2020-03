Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway East branch of the Social Democrats will hold an open meeting in Loughrea this weekend. (7/3)

As well as standard agenda items and general discussion, there will be a talk about how party policy is formed.

The event will take at the Loughrea Hotel and Spa tomorrow afternoon at 4 o’clock.

Party Policy Committee member Susan McGrady says anyone with an interest in progressive politics and local activism is welcome.