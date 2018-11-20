Current track
Social Democrats select city candidates for upcoming elections

Written by on 20 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Social Democrats have selected three city candidates to contest the upcoming local elections.

A spokesperson for the Social Democrats says the party has yet to decide whether to run a candidate in the county electoral areas.

Owen Hanley will run in the Galway City East ward in May’s elections.

John Crowley will run in Galway City West.

Sharon Nolan will contest a seat in Galway City Central.

For more details tune in to The [email protected] for Galway…

