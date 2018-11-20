Social Democrats select city candidates for upcoming elections

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Social Democrats have selected three city candidates to contest the upcoming local elections.

A spokesperson for the Social Democrats says the party has yet to decide whether to run a candidate in the county electoral areas.

Owen Hanley will run in the Galway City East ward in May’s elections.

John Crowley will run in Galway City West.

Sharon Nolan will contest a seat in Galway City Central.

