Soc Dems announce replacement for Owen Hanley on Galway City Council

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cycling activist, Alan Curran, has been nominated by the Social Democrats to take on the vacant position on Galway City Council.

It’s after councillor Owen Hanley stepped down at the start of the year, after allegations were made against him on social media.

Alan Curran is the co-founder of Galway School Cycle Bus, based in Knocknacarra, and is a secondary school teacher.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Alan said is feeling “apprehensive, but excited” to start the new journey.