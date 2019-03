Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status yellow snow-ice warning has been issued for Galway.

It also applies to counties Cavan, Monaghan, and Roscommon as well as Munster and Leinster.

It’s valid from 2 pm today until 8 am tomorrow morning.

Met Eireann Forecaster Harm Luijkx says low temperatures will see rain turning to snow this afternoon.