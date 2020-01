Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status yellow snow and ice warning has been issued for Connacht and will come into effect this evening.

Met Eireann is warning that tonight and tomorrow morning, wintry showers will bring some accumulations of snow, especially on higher ground.

The warning is also in place for Cavan and Donegal and will come into effect at 6 o’ clock this evening.

It’ll remain in place until 11 tomorrow morning.