Small protest at Forum on International Policy at University of Galway

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There was a small turnout this morning for a protest outside the Government’s consultative forum on international policy at University of Galway.

Some protestors also attended the sit-down forum, holding signs and wearing t-shirts with slogans condemning war and militarisation.

There was some minor disruption from the crowd at the outset, but no repeat of the chaotic scenes witnessed in Cork yesterday.

These protestors outside the event spoke to Galway Bay fm news.

Meanwhile, this man said he’s unhappy with the huge amount of coverage being given to small numbers of protestors.

He says it’s an important conversation and it needs to happen.

Veteran campaigner Margaretta D’Arcy expressed her views on neutrality to the Tánaiste Micheál Martin: