Small number of Galway electricity customers still without power

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A small number of homes and businesses in the city and county remain without power this morning.

The areas affected are Maam, Mountbellew and Salthill.

It’s hoped power will be restored to Maam by 5 this evening and Mountbellew by lunchtime.

ESB crews hope to restore an electricity supply to almost 70 customers in Salthill within the next hour. (11am)

Meanwhile, Irish Water and the city and county councils have repaired the rising water main at Letteragh Road in Rahoon, which caused disruption to supply all day yesterday.

The Moycullen and Knocknacarra areas were affected but a water supply was restored overnight.

Water may take a few more hours to fully restore in the Moycullen area as the supply builds up.